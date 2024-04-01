Col. (OH) Gary Lehman, chief of staff for State Defense Force-Ohio presents a safety award to Spc. (OH) Jalen Cleveland, SDF, for his meritorious service at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Cleveland was awarded for his contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 11:58 Photo ID: 8325608 VIRIN: 060424-Z-CF712-1011 Resolution: 4678x3826 Size: 1.67 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.