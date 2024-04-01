U.S. Army Col. Kenneth Snow, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander and outgoing Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa chief of staff, speaks during a Transfer of Authority at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 1, 2024. The 218th MEB was the fifth Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to assume authority over the CJTF-HOA mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kamisha Jordan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 01:52 Photo ID: 8324511 VIRIN: 240401-A-XY093-1069 Resolution: 5710x3807 Size: 6.15 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB [Image 5 of 5], by PFC kamisha jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.