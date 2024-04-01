Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB [Image 5 of 5]

    218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB

    DJIBOUTI

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Pfc. kamisha jordan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Col. Kenneth Snow, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander and outgoing Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa chief of staff, speaks during a Transfer of Authority at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 1, 2024. The 218th MEB was the fifth Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to assume authority over the CJTF-HOA mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kamisha Jordan)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 01:52
    Location: DJ
    218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB

    Djibouti
    North Carolina
    HOA
    U.S. Army
    CLDJ

