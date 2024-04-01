U.S. Army Col. Kenneth Snow, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander and outgoing Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa chief of staff, speaks during a Transfer of Authority at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 1, 2024. The 218th MEB was the fifth Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to assume authority over the CJTF-HOA mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kamisha Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 01:52
|Photo ID:
|8324511
|VIRIN:
|240401-A-XY093-1069
|Resolution:
|5710x3807
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB [Image 5 of 5], by PFC kamisha jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT