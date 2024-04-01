218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, places a patch on Command Sgt. Maj. Jed Lundell during the transfer of authority in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on April 4, 2024. This ceremony marks the transfer of 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa.

(U.S. Army photo by Specialist Miriam Esparza)

