218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, speaks during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 1, 2024. Shawley highlighted the accomplishments of the outgoing 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, and welcomed the incoming 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kamisha Jordan)

