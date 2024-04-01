Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB

    DJIBOUTI

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Pfc. kamisha jordan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, speaks during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 1, 2024. Shawley highlighted the accomplishments of the outgoing 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, and welcomed the incoming 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kamisha Jordan)

    This work, 218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB [Image 5 of 5], by PFC kamisha jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

