Leaders from the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard, case their brigade colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 1, 2024. The Transfer of Authority ceremony is a time-honored event which signifies the changing of deployed units in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kamisha Jordan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 01:52 Photo ID: 8324509 VIRIN: 240401-A-XY093-1094 Resolution: 5299x3533 Size: 4.86 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB [Image 5 of 5], by PFC kamisha jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.