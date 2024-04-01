Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB [Image 2 of 5]

    218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB

    DJIBOUTI

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Miriam Esparza Rodriguez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 111th Brigade Signal Company from South Carolina National Guard stand for transfer of authority to 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from Utah National Guard at Camp Lemonnier,Djibouti, on April 4, 2024. This ceremony marks the transfer from the 218th MEB to 204th MEB in the Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa.
    (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Miriam Esparza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 01:52
    Photo ID: 8324508
    VIRIN: 240401-A-RK816-1112
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Miriam Esparza Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB

    TAGS

    africom
    army
    cjtfhoa
    national guard
    cldj
    eastafrica

