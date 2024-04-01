218th MEB Transfers authority of CJTF-HOA mission to 204th MEB

U.S. Army Soldiers from 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 111th Brigade Signal Company from South Carolina National Guard stand for transfer of authority to 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from Utah National Guard at Camp Lemonnier,Djibouti, on April 4, 2024. This ceremony marks the transfer from the 218th MEB to 204th MEB in the Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa.

(U.S. Army photo by Specialist Miriam Esparza)

