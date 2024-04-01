DPAA hosts MI-17 Remembrance Ceremony

Dr. John E. Byrd, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory director, speaks during the MI-17 memorial ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 5, 2024. DPAA hosts a memorial service in honor of 16 American and Vietnamese personnel who were lost in a MI-17 helicopter crash while searching for missing and unaccounted for personnel from the Vietnam War on April 7, 2001. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Anthony Todd)
