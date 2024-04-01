Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA hosts MI-17 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    DPAA hosts MI-17 Remembrance Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Service Members and civilians attend the MI-17 memorial ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 5, 2024. DPAA hosts a memorial service in honor of 16 American and Vietnamese personnel who were lost in a MI-17 helicopter crash while searching for missing and unaccounted for personnel from the Vietnam War on April 7, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)

    This work, DPAA hosts MI-17 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Anthony Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Honor
    Tribute
    MI-17
    DPAA

