Don Brown, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) commander for Hawaii, and Juan Castillo, (DAV) adjutant, pay respects to the victims of the MI-17 crash during the MI-17 memorial ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 5, 2024. DPAA hosts a memorial service in honor of 16 American and Vietnamese personnel who were lost in a MI-17 helicopter crash while searching for missing and unaccounted for personnel from the Vietnam War on April 7, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8324463
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-TF240-3010
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|16.82 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA hosts MI-17 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Anthony Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT