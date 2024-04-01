Wenona S. Lavin, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), forensic radiography, talks to service members and civilians during the MI-17 memorial ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 5, 2024. DPAA hosts a memorial service in remembrance of 16 American and Vietnamese personnel who were lost in a MI-17 helicopter crash while searching for missing and unaccounted for personnel from the Vietnam War on April 7, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8324468 VIRIN: 240405-A-TF240-2348 Resolution: 3635x5445 Size: 8.53 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA hosts MI-17 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Anthony Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.