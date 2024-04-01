U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Carlo Gonzalez, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Indo-Pacific senior enlisted advisor, stands at parade rest while leading a formation during the MI-17 memorial ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 5, 2024. DPAA hosts a memorial service in honor of 16 American and Vietnamese personnel who were lost in a MI-17 helicopter crash while searching for missing and unaccounted for personnel from the Vietnam War on April 7, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 21:56
|Photo ID:
|8324462
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-TF240-8760
|Resolution:
|4487x2995
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA hosts MI-17 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Anthony Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
