U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Carlo Gonzalez, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Indo-Pacific senior enlisted advisor, stands at parade rest while leading a formation during the MI-17 memorial ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 5, 2024. DPAA hosts a memorial service in honor of 16 American and Vietnamese personnel who were lost in a MI-17 helicopter crash while searching for missing and unaccounted for personnel from the Vietnam War on April 7, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 21:56 Photo ID: 8324462 VIRIN: 240405-A-TF240-8760 Resolution: 4487x2995 Size: 10.15 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA hosts MI-17 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Anthony Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.