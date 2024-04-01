First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk

Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, speaks with Cmdr. Mason Fox, executive officer of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 the “Mighty Bison,” following the arrival of the first East Coast-assigned Navy tiltrotor vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) aircraft CMV-22B Osprey at Naval Station Norfolk, April 5. The CMV-22B airframe will provide the fleet’s medium-lift and long-range aerial logistics capability, replacing the C-2A Greyhounds of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 over the next several years.

