    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk [Image 4 of 11]

    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sylvie Carafiol 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    The first East Coast-assigned Navy tiltrotor vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) aircraft CMV-22B Osprey lands at Naval Station Norfolk, April 5. The CMV-22B Osprey belongs to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 the “Mighty Bison.” The CMV-22B airframe will provide the fleet’s medium-lift and long-range aerial logistics capability, replacing the C-2A Greyhounds of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 over the next several years.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8324360
    VIRIN: 240405-N-CO642-1046
    Resolution: 5209x3473
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Aviation, CMV-22B, Osprey, VRM, Naval Station Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Osprey
    Naval Aviation
    CMV-22B
    VRM

