Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, speaks with Sailors assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 the “Mighty Bison” following the arrival of the first East Coast-assigned Navy tiltrotor vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) aircraft CMV-22B Osprey at Naval Station Norfolk, April 5. The CMV-22B airframe will provide the fleet’s medium-lift and long-range aerial logistics capability, replacing the C-2A Greyhounds of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 over the next several years.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8324365
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-CO642-1095
|Resolution:
|4964x3309
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT