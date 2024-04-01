Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk [Image 7 of 11]

    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sylvie Carafiol 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, speaks with a Sailor assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 the “Mighty Bison” following the arrival of the first East Coast-assigned Navy tiltrotor vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) aircraft CMV-22B Osprey at Naval Station Norfolk, April 5. The CMV-22B airframe will provide the fleet’s medium-lift and long-range aerial logistics capability, replacing the C-2A Greyhounds of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 over the next several years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8324363
    VIRIN: 240405-N-CO642-1089
    Resolution: 5367x3578
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk
    Naval Aviation, CMV-22B, Osprey, VRM, Naval Station Norfolk
    First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Osprey
    Naval Aviation
    CMV-22B
    VRM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT