First East Coast-Assigned Navy CMV-22B Osprey Arrives to Norfolk

The first East Coast-assigned Navy tiltrotor vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) aircraft CMV-22B Osprey transits into the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 hangar bay following its arrival at Naval Station Norfolk, April 5. The CMV-22B airframe will provide the fleet’s medium-lift and long-range aerial logistics capability and will replace the C-2A Greyhounds of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 over the next several years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sylvie Carafiol)

