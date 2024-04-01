USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations

240109-N-EH898-1001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 9, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Damon Fotu drills fasteners on a fighter jet panel aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 9. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron)

Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY