240108-N-VC924-1130 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 8, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Lewis McCauley conducts an ordnance inspection on an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 8. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Elmore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 06:45 Photo ID: 8322954 VIRIN: 240108-N-VC924-1130 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 629.96 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zachary Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.