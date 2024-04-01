USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations

240109-N-GJ011-1014 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 9, 2024) Sailors conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 9. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kalvin Kes)

