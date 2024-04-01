USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations

240108-N-VC924-1079 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 8, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Juan Villa directs aircraft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during flight operations, Jan. 8. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Elmore)

