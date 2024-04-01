125th Finance Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Roland (right), command sergeant major, 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Lt. Col. Leviticus D. Pope, commander 125th Finance Battalion, share a laugh and handshake during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. “When you look at the 125th’s accomplishments over the last few months, it is apparent that CSM Roland has contributed to our team’s success,” said Pope. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher “Ham” Hammond)
