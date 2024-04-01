125th Finance Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Roland (right), command sergeant major, 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, receives the colors from Master Sgt. Lorena Sermeno, commander of troops, during his relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. The relinquishment of responsibility is a time-honored tradition in line with a change of responsibility, which is symbolized by the passing of the battalion colors – or command responsibility – to the incoming command sergeant major. In the case of a relinquishment of responsibility, the incoming command sergeant major has yet to arrive, so responsibility is entrusted to the most senior noncommissioned officer in the formation in the interim. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher “Ham” Hammond)

