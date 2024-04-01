125th Finance Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Roland (right), command sergeant major, 125th Finance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Roland (right), command sergeant major, 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, receives the colors from Master Sgt. Lorena Sermeno, commander of troops, during his relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. The relinquishment of responsibility is a time-honored tradition in line with a change of responsibility, which is symbolized by the passing of the battalion colors – or command responsibility – to the incoming command sergeant major. In the case of a relinquishment of responsibility, the incoming command sergeant major has yet to arrive, so responsibility is entrusted to the most senior noncommissioned officer in the formation in the interim. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher “Ham” Hammond) see less | View Image Page

The 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command held a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 28, 2024.



Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Rodland, the outgoing command sergeant major, 125th Finance Battalion relinquished his responsibilities to commander of troops, Master Sgt. Lorena M. Sermeno.



“It has been an absolute honor to serve the Soldiers of the 125th Finance Battalion and the USARHAW (U.S. Army Hawaii) community,” said Rodland, a native of .



During his tenure, he saw the 125th Finance Battalion transform from a company to the battalion in June 2022 as a result of the Army’s Force Design Update. Rodland also witnessed the battalion’s reorganization from under the 25th Infantry Division to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, allowing for more efficient command and control across their formations.



“With all those changes in the past, although recent, it’s time to perfect our trade and become the best Finance BN (battalion) in the Corps,” said Roland.



The relinquishment of responsibility is a time-honored tradition in line with a change of responsibility, which is symbolized by the passing of the battalion colors – or command responsibility – to the incoming command sergeant major. In the case of a relinquishment of responsibility, the incoming command sergeant major has yet to arrive, so responsibility is entrusted to the most senior noncommissioned officer in the formation in the interim.



“When you look at the 125th’s accomplishments over the last few months, it is apparent that CSM Roland has contributed to our team’s success,” said Lt. Col. Leviticus D. Pope, commander, 125th Finance Battalion.



Pope also thanked Rodland’s wife, Tiffany Rodland, for all her support as the battalion’s Soldier and Family Readiness Group leader.



“Tiffany has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and initiative in mentoring our team, planning successful events, and contributing creative ideas,” said Pope.



Roland’s next position is the Finance Corps regimental sergeant major. Before departing the field, he promised his former battalion that he would see them soon.



“To the Soldiers of 125th Finance Battalion, you look great today, and thank you for all your hard work and resiliency throughout all those changes,” said Roland. “I look forward to seeing you again soon!”