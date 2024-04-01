Lt. Col. Leviticus D. Pope, commander, 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, renders honors to commander of troops Master Sgt. Lorena Sermeno during Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Roland’s relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii March 28. The relinquishment of responsibility is a time-honored tradition symbolized by the passing of the battalion colors, command responsibility and the departure as senior enlisted advisor to the battalion commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher “Ham” Hammond)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
125th Finance Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony