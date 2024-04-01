125th Finance Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony

Tiffany Roland, wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Roland, receives a Hawaiian lei from the Soldiers of 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, during Command Sgt. Maj. Roland’s relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. Tiffany served as the battalion’s Soldier and Family Readiness Group leader, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and initiative in mentoring the Soldiers and Families of the Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher “Ham” Hammond)

