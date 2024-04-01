III MEF CG Visits 3rd MLG

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Andre Ingram, left, commanding officer for Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), and Lt. Gen. Robert Turner, center, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, tour a command museum at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 4, 2024. Turner visited 3rd Medical Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Maintenance Battalion, and CLR-37 to recognize Marines and Sailors and discuss current and future operational changes to 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

