    III MEF CG Visits 3rd MLG [Image 16 of 19]

    III MEF CG Visits 3rd MLG

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Garcia 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General Robert Turner, right, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Brigadier General Adam L. Chalkley, left, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), eat lunch with noncommissioned officers from 3rd MLG during a tour of 3rd MLG at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 4, 2024. Turner visited 3rd Medical Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Maintenance Battalion, and Combat Logistics Regiment 37 to recognize Marines and Sailors and discuss current and future operational changes to 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 21:49
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    General
    3rd MLG
    III MEF

