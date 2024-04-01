U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General Robert Turner, right, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Brigadier General Adam L. Chalkley, left, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), eat lunch with noncommissioned officers from 3rd MLG during a tour of 3rd MLG at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 4, 2024. Turner visited 3rd Medical Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Maintenance Battalion, and Combat Logistics Regiment 37 to recognize Marines and Sailors and discuss current and future operational changes to 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 21:49 Photo ID: 8322405 VIRIN: 240404-M-TT434-1150 Resolution: 6532x4355 Size: 17.98 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF CG Visits 3rd MLG [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.