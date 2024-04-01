III MEF CG Visits 3rd MLG

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert Turner, center, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, Lt. Col. Freddie Martinez, center left, commanding officer of 3rd Maintenance Battalion (3rd Maint. Bn.), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), and Marines with 3rd Maint. Bn., pose for a photo during a tour of 3rd MLG at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 4, 2024. Sandoval received the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her hard work and dedication at 3rd Medical Battalion. Turner visited 3rd Medical Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Maint. Bn., and Combat Logistics Regiment 37 to recognize Marines and Sailors and discuss current and future operational changes to 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

Date Taken: 04.04.2024