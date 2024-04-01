Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF CG Visits 3rd MLG [Image 15 of 19]

    III MEF CG Visits 3rd MLG

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Garcia 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert Turner, left, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion (3rd Maint. Bn.), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), during a tour of 3rd MLG at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 4, 2024. Turner visited 3rd Medical Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Maint. Bn., and Combat Logistics Regiment 37 to recognize Marines and Sailors and discuss current and future operational changes to 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

    Japan
    Okinawa
    General
    3rd MLG
    III MEF

