III MEF CG Visits 3rd MLG

U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Andre Ingram, center, commanding officer for Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), greats Lieutenant General Robert Turner, left, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Brigadier General Adam L. Chalkley, right, commanding general of 3rd MLG, during a tour of 3rd MLG at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 4, 2024. Turner visited 3rd Medical Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Maintenance Battalion, and CLR-37 to recognize Marines and Sailors and discuss current and future operational changes to 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

