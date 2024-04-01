Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 5 of 5]

    76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Airlift Wing Honor Guard place a wreath at a memorial site in remembrance of those who lost their lives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. Service members, civilians from the Kaiserslautern Military Community gathered to honor the memory of those who perished in the IFO-21 aircraft crash, on April 3, 1996. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:46
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    memorial
    aircraft crash
    76th Airlift Squadron
    76th AS
    IFO-21

