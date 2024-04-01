Members of the 86th Airlift Wing Honor Guard place a wreath at a memorial site in remembrance of those who lost their lives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. Service members, civilians from the Kaiserslautern Military Community gathered to honor the memory of those who perished in the IFO-21 aircraft crash, on April 3, 1996. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:46 Photo ID: 8320617 VIRIN: 240403-F-JM042-1114 Resolution: 5111x2675 Size: 4.67 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.