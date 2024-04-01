Members of the 86th Airlift Wing Honor Guard place a wreath at a memorial site in remembrance of those who lost their lives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. Service members, civilians from the Kaiserslautern Military Community gathered to honor the memory of those who perished in the IFO-21 aircraft crash, on April 3, 1996. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 06:46
|Photo ID:
|8320617
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-JM042-1114
|Resolution:
|5111x2675
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT