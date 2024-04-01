The 86th Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a memorial service at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. Members of the 76th Airlift Squadron and other members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community came to pay their respects to those who lost their lives when a U.S. Air Force CT-43A aircraft with the call sign IFO-21, crashed in Croatia killing all 35 people on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
This work, 76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
