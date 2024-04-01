Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 2 of 5]

    76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The names of service members who lost their lives in a 1996 aircraft crash are displayed on a memorial at the Battle of Britain Memorial Garden at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. The memorial was placed at the 76th Airlift Squadron's old headquarters building before the 86th Civil Engineer Group moved the memorial to its current location at the Battle of Britain Memorial Garden. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

