The names of service members who lost their lives in a 1996 aircraft crash are displayed on a memorial at the Battle of Britain Memorial Garden at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. The memorial was placed at the 76th Airlift Squadron's old headquarters building before the 86th Civil Engineer Group moved the memorial to its current location at the Battle of Britain Memorial Garden. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:47 Photo ID: 8320614 VIRIN: 240403-F-JM042-1095 Resolution: 4183x3195 Size: 3.24 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.