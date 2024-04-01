Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 4 of 5]

    76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash

    RASMTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The names of the service members who lost their lives in an aircraft crash are displayed on a graphic dedicated to their memory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. On April 3, 1996, a U.S. Air Force CT-43A aircraft with the call sign IFO-21, crashed into the side of a mountain while on approach to the Zagreb Pleso airport, Croatia. The crash was the catalyst for a series of changes to policy and physical hardware in all Air Force aircraft that is still in effect to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:47
    Photo ID: 8320616
    VIRIN: 240403-F-JM042-1077
    Resolution: 4527x3524
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: RASMTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    TAGS

    memorial
    aircraft crash
    76th Airlift Squadron
    76th AS
    IFO-21

