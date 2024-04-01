The names of the service members who lost their lives in an aircraft crash are displayed on a graphic dedicated to their memory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. On April 3, 1996, a U.S. Air Force CT-43A aircraft with the call sign IFO-21, crashed into the side of a mountain while on approach to the Zagreb Pleso airport, Croatia. The crash was the catalyst for a series of changes to policy and physical hardware in all Air Force aircraft that is still in effect to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:47 Photo ID: 8320616 VIRIN: 240403-F-JM042-1077 Resolution: 4527x3524 Size: 4.58 MB Location: RASMTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.