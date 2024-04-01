The names of the service members who lost their lives in an aircraft crash are displayed on a graphic dedicated to their memory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. On April 3, 1996, a U.S. Air Force CT-43A aircraft with the call sign IFO-21, crashed into the side of a mountain while on approach to the Zagreb Pleso airport, Croatia. The crash was the catalyst for a series of changes to policy and physical hardware in all Air Force aircraft that is still in effect to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 06:47
|Photo ID:
|8320616
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-JM042-1077
|Resolution:
|4527x3524
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|RASMTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT