    76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 3 of 5]

    76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Shannon Murphy, 86th Airlift Wing historian, speaks at a memorial service dedicated to those who lost their lives in a 1996 aircraft crash at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. A U.S. Air Force CT-43A aircraft, with the call sign IFO-21, crashed while on approach to the Zagreb Pleso airport, Croatia, killing all 35 passengers on board April 3, 1996. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:47
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    memorial
    aircraft crash
    76th Airlift Squadron
    76th AS
    IFO-21

