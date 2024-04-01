76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash

Shannon Murphy, 86th Airlift Wing historian, speaks at a memorial service dedicated to those who lost their lives in a 1996 aircraft crash at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. A U.S. Air Force CT-43A aircraft, with the call sign IFO-21, crashed while on approach to the Zagreb Pleso airport, Croatia, killing all 35 passengers on board April 3, 1996. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

