Shannon Murphy, 86th Airlift Wing historian, speaks at a memorial service dedicated to those who lost their lives in a 1996 aircraft crash at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. A U.S. Air Force CT-43A aircraft, with the call sign IFO-21, crashed while on approach to the Zagreb Pleso airport, Croatia, killing all 35 passengers on board April 3, 1996. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 06:47
|Photo ID:
|8320615
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-JM042-1027
|Resolution:
|5657x2653
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th AS hosts memorial for IFO-21 crash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT