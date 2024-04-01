Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna addresses an audience of recently promoted guardians at the Space Force Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course, Joint Base Andrews, Md. April 1, 2024. During the interaction, Bentivegna discussed several topics including the importance of teamwork and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 07:45
|Photo ID:
|8318933
|VIRIN:
|240401-F-JJ904-1074
|Resolution:
|2000x1378
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSSF Speaks at Orientation Course [Image 9 of 9], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT