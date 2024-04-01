CSO Speaks at Orientation Course

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman offers opening remarks at the Space Force Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course, Joint Base Andrews, Md. April 1, 2024. The course was created to provide newly selected Chiefs and Seniors with a common perspective as they step into new leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

