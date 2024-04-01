Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSSF Speaks at Orientation Course [Image 6 of 9]

    CMSSF Speaks at Orientation Course

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna addresses an audience of recently promoted guardians at the Space Force Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course, Joint Base Andrews, Md. April 1, 2024. During the interaction, Bentivegna discussed several topics including the importance of teamwork and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

