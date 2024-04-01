Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO Speaks at Orientation Course [Image 3 of 9]

    CSO Speaks at Orientation Course

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman offers opening remarks at the Space Force Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course, Joint Base Andrews, Md. April 1, 2024. The course was created to provide newly selected Chiefs and Seniors with a common perspective as they step into new leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

    This work, CSO Speaks at Orientation Course [Image 9 of 9], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

