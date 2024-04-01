Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division recognizes Soldier of the Month for March [Image 9 of 13]

    Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division recognizes Soldier of the Month for March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Natalie Smith, a supply specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls,” stands for photo at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, March 30, 2024. Smith, who was recognized as the Headquarters Support Company’s Soldier of the Month, played a vital role in the success of the Company’s supply operations by spearheading operations after the lead noncommissioned officer traveled overseas ahead of the main body. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

