U.S. Army Spc. Jason Neuharth, a military intelligence specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls,” stands for a photo at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, March 30, 2024. Neuharth, who was recognized as Alpha Company’s Soldier of the month, volunteered for multiple security details due to the unit being short on personnel because of training requirements placed on the sections. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 05:02
|Photo ID:
|8318897
|VIRIN:
|240329-Z-DY230-1053
|Resolution:
|1906x2382
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division recognizes Soldier of the Month for March [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
