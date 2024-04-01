Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division recognizes NCO of the Month for March

Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh, a public affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls,” receives a coin for NCO of the Month at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, March 30, 2024. Alkamooneh has worked tirelessly from the moment this deployment started and has published over 175 photos, four videos, and two articles since it started. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Becker)

