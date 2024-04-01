Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division recognizes Soldier of the Month for March

U.S. Army Spc. Natalie Smith, a supply specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls,” receives a coin for a Soldier of the Month photo at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, March 30, 2024. Smith played a vital role in the success of the Company’s supply operations by spearheading operations after the lead noncommissioned officer traveled overseas ahead of the main body. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

