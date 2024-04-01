U.S. Army Spc. Jason Neuharth, a military intelligence specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls,” is recognized as the Soldier of the Month for Alpha Company at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, March 30, 2024. Neuharth volunteered for multiple security details due to the unit being short on personnel because of training requirements placed on the sections. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 05:02 Photo ID: 8318902 VIRIN: 240329-Z-OO172-1081 Resolution: 4506x3004 Size: 2.26 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division recognizes Soldier of the Month for March [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.