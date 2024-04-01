Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Andrea Hoesl

In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.



Andrea Hoesl, acting chief Engineering Branch and architect engineer, DPW



Hoesl is originally from the Grafenwoehr area and has worked for the U.S. Army as a local national for 20 years. After studying architecture in Munich, she made her way back to Grafenwoehr and started her career with DPW as a project manager. As far as hobbies, she enjoys horseback riding, photography as well as gardening. She is the chief project manager of the Engineering Branch and the acting chief.

