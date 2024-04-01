Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Andrea Tischler [Image 5 of 5]

    Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Andrea Tischler

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Kayla Overton 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.

    Andrea Tischler, General Engineer, and Architect in the Engineering Division, DPW

    Tischler is originally from the Neustadt an der Waldnaab area, near Grafenwoehr. She has worked for the U.S. Army as a local national in DPW for 20 years. She started out her career with DPW at Hohenfels as an inspector in the Construction Inspection Branch and moved to Grafenwoehr after a year and became a project manager.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 04:45
