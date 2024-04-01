In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.



Andrea Tischler, General Engineer, and Architect in the Engineering Division, DPW



Tischler is originally from the Neustadt an der Waldnaab area, near Grafenwoehr. She has worked for the U.S. Army as a local national in DPW for 20 years. She started out her career with DPW at Hohenfels as an inspector in the Construction Inspection Branch and moved to Grafenwoehr after a year and became a project manager.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 04:45 Photo ID: 8318878 VIRIN: 240329-A-WK601-6434 Resolution: 4000x2668 Size: 1.06 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Andrea Tischler [Image 5 of 5], by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.