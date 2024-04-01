In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.



Emily Gore, Master Planning branch chief and acting division chief, DPW



Gore is originally from Amelia County, Virginia, a rural community outside of Richmond, Virginia. She started with DPW two years ago as a community planner. She credits her passion in STEM to her family – her father, brother and several great uncles/great-grandfathers are and were engineers, and her mother and maternal grandfather are and were in the medical profession – a pharmacist and dentist respectively.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 04:45 Photo ID: 8318873 VIRIN: 240328-D-OE801-7931 Resolution: 4000x2668 Size: 2.11 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Emily Gore [Image 5 of 5], by Andreas Kreuzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.