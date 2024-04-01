Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in STEM celebrated during Women's History Month at USAG Bavaria: Emily Gore

    Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Emily Gore

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Andreas Kreuzer 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.

    Emily Gore, Master Planning branch chief and acting division chief, DPW

    Gore is originally from Amelia County, Virginia, a rural community outside of Richmond, Virginia. She started with DPW two years ago as a community planner. She credits her passion in STEM to her family – her father, brother and several great uncles/great-grandfathers are and were engineers, and her mother and maternal grandfather are and were in the medical profession – a pharmacist and dentist respectively.

