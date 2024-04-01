In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.
Ekaterina Piotrowski, program analyst, Business Operations and Integration Division, DPW
Piotrowski began working for DPW in 2018 at Hohenfels as a contracting officer representative. She initially came to Bavaria from Hessen where she previously studied and worked. In her free time she enjoys arts and aesthetics and visiting arts events. She also enjoys languages and linguistics, travel, skiing, gymnastics, drawing and sketching.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 04:45
|Photo ID:
|8318876
|VIRIN:
|240329-D-OE801-7360
|Resolution:
|4000x2668
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Ekaterina Piotrowski [Image 5 of 5], by Andreas Kreuzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT