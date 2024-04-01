Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Ekaterina Piotrowski [Image 3 of 5]

    Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Ekaterina Piotrowski

    BY, GERMANY

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Andreas Kreuzer 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.

    Ekaterina Piotrowski, program analyst, Business Operations and Integration Division, DPW

    Piotrowski began working for DPW in 2018 at Hohenfels as a contracting officer representative. She initially came to Bavaria from Hessen where she previously studied and worked. In her free time she enjoys arts and aesthetics and visiting arts events. She also enjoys languages and linguistics, travel, skiing, gymnastics, drawing and sketching.

