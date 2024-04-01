In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.



Ekaterina Piotrowski, program analyst, Business Operations and Integration Division, DPW



Piotrowski began working for DPW in 2018 at Hohenfels as a contracting officer representative. She initially came to Bavaria from Hessen where she previously studied and worked. In her free time she enjoys arts and aesthetics and visiting arts events. She also enjoys languages and linguistics, travel, skiing, gymnastics, drawing and sketching.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 04:45 Photo ID: 8318876 VIRIN: 240329-D-OE801-7360 Resolution: 4000x2668 Size: 1.46 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Ekaterina Piotrowski [Image 5 of 5], by Andreas Kreuzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.