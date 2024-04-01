Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Chasity Thomasson, information systems security officer, DPW

In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.



Chasity Thomasson, information systems security officer, DPW



Thomasson, originally from Louisiana, began her career as a mechanic with the U.S. Army as a Soldier for eight years. She has now worked as an information technology professional at USAG Bavaria as an Army civilian for two years. For her hobbies, she is an avid hunter or better known as a “Jäger” here in Germany. She is also currently pursuing her pilot’s license.

