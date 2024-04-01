Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Chasity Thomasson, information systems security officer, DPW [Image 4 of 5]

    Women in STEM celebrated during Women’s History Month at USAG Bavaria: Chasity Thomasson, information systems security officer, DPW

    BY, GERMANY

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Andreas Kreuzer 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    In honor of Women’s History Month, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognizes women in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math careers with this special highlight of women employees in the Directorate of Public Works.

    Chasity Thomasson, information systems security officer, DPW

    Thomasson, originally from Louisiana, began her career as a mechanic with the U.S. Army as a Soldier for eight years. She has now worked as an information technology professional at USAG Bavaria as an Army civilian for two years. For her hobbies, she is an avid hunter or better known as a “Jäger” here in Germany. She is also currently pursuing her pilot’s license.

