A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, deployed to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 2, 2024. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 ordnance conducted a rapid aerial insert and ordnance delivery to HMLA-369 in order to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations, munitions delivery tactics, and to test a prototype Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 02:24 Photo ID: 8318781 VIRIN: 240402-M-MO098-1047 Resolution: 3906x2604 Size: 2.63 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMLA-369 engages ground targets [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.